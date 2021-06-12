CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Auger-Aliassime to play Cilic in Stuttgart Open final

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 11:53 AM

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime is back in the final of the Stuttgart Open and will play Marin Cilic after both came through the semifinals on Saturday.

Third-seeded Auger-Aliassime defeated American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, and Cilic progressed when Jurij Rodionov retired due to injury when Cilic was leading 6-3, 1-0.

Former U.S. Open champion Cilic is going for his first title since 2019 at Queen’s Club.

Auger-Aliassime will be going for his first title in his eighth final altogether. The Canadian lost the 2019 final in Stuttgart to Matteo Berrettini. On Saturday, he did not face a break point, and hit 13 aces to beat Querrey.

Cilic won both previous meetings with Auger-Aliassime. Sunday’s match will be their first meeting on grass.

