Walker Cup Results

|At Seminole Golf Club
|Juno Beach, Fla.
|Yardage: 7,256. Par: 72
|Saturday
|GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 2, UNITED STATES 2
|Foursomes
|Great Britain & Ireland 2, United States 2
Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, GB&I, 1 up.
Mark Power and John Murphy, GB&I, def. Quade Cummins and Austin Eckroat, U.S., 1 up.
Mac Meissner and Ricky Castillo, U.S., def. Jack Dyer and Matty Lamb, GB&I, 2 up.
Angus Flanagan and Jake Bolton, GB&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and William Mouw, U.S., 1 up.
