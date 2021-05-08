CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Walker Cup Results

Walker Cup Results

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 2:15 PM

At Seminole Golf Club
Juno Beach, Fla.
Yardage: 7,256. Par: 72
Saturday
GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 2, UNITED STATES 2
Foursomes
Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, GB&I, 1 up.

Mark Power and John Murphy, GB&I, def. Quade Cummins and Austin Eckroat, U.S., 1 up.

Mac Meissner and Ricky Castillo, U.S., def. Jack Dyer and Matty Lamb, GB&I, 2 up.

Angus Flanagan and Jake Bolton, GB&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and William Mouw, U.S., 1 up.

