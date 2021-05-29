MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Vols beat Gators, advance to 1st SEC championship since 1995

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 4:19 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Camden Sewell allowed two hits and set career highs with six innings and six strikeouts to help No. 2-seed Tennessee beat sixth-seeded Florida 4-0 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday.

The Volunteers (45-15) advanced to Sunday’s championship game for the first time since 1995 and will face the winner of top-seeded Arkansas and No. 5-seed Ole Miss.

Sewell (4-1), who has 18 relief appearances in 2021, was making his third start of the season for Tennessee.

Liam Spence went 2-for-3, walked twice and scored two runs for Tennessee. Drew Gilbert, Evan Russell and Jordan Beck each had an RBI. Beck doubled in the fourth inning and scored on a wild pitch.

Florida starter Brandon Sproat (2-1) gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings for the Gators (38-20).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

