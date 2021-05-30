Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|14
|.364
|7½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
___
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land 2, Albuquerque 0
Tacoma 7, Reno 1
Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 6
Oklahoma City 12, El Paso 5
Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 2
|Sunday’s Games
Round Rock 10, Salt Lake 5
Las Vegas 9, Sacramento 5
Reno 7, Tacoma 6
Sugar Land 8, Albuquerque 0
Oklahoma City 20, El Paso 9
|Monday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.