Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 13 5 .722 — Round Rock (Texas) 11 8 .579 2½ El Paso (San Diego) 9 9 .500 4 Albuquerque (Colorado) 6 13 .316 7½ Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 14 .263 8½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 14 5 .737 — Tacoma (Seattle) 10 9 .526 4 Las Vegas (Oakland) 9 10 .474 5 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 10 .474 5 Sacramento (San Francisco) 8 11 .421 6

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 0

Reno 6, Sacramento 4

Sugar Land 8, El Paso 1

Tacoma 4, Round Rock 2

Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 0

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 1

Round Rock 4, Salt Lake 2

El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 4

Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 5

Reno 11, Tacoma 4

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

