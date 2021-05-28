MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 1:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 13 5 .722
Round Rock (Texas) 11 8 .579
El Paso (San Diego) 9 9 .500 4
Albuquerque (Colorado) 6 13 .316
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 14 .263
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 14 5 .737
Tacoma (Seattle) 10 9 .526 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 9 10 .474 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 10 .474 5
Sacramento (San Francisco) 8 11 .421 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 0

Reno 6, Sacramento 4

Sugar Land 8, El Paso 1

Tacoma 4, Round Rock 2

Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 0

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 1

Round Rock 4, Salt Lake 2

El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 4

Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 5

Reno 11, Tacoma 4

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD comptroller, Defense Logistics Agency setting unattended bots in motion

Industry urges DCSA to accelerate security clearance transformation efforts

Buy vs. build debate for software heats back up with letter to White House

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up