Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|11
|8
|.579
|2½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|14
|.263
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|8
|11
|.421
|6
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 0
Reno 6, Sacramento 4
Sugar Land 8, El Paso 1
Tacoma 4, Round Rock 2
Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 0
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 1
Round Rock 4, Salt Lake 2
El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 4
Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 5
Reno 11, Tacoma 4
|Friday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
