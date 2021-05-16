CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md.'s pandemic aid | Rides for vaccinations to vets | Md. creates vaccine lottery | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 10:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 7 2 .778
El Paso (San Diego) 7 3 .700 ½
Round Rock (Texas) 6 3 .667 1
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 2 8 .200
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 9 .100
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 8 2 .800
Las Vegas (Oakland) 5 5 .500 3
Sacramento (San Francisco) 5 5 .500 3
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 6 .400 4
Tacoma (Seattle) 4 6 .400 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Reno 3, Las Vegas 0

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 5

Sacramento 13, Oklahoma City 1

Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7

El Paso 2, Albuquerque 0

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, ppd

Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7

Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 5

El Paso 6, Albuquerque 1

Las Vegas 4, Reno 1

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up