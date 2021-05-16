Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 7 2 .778 — El Paso (San Diego)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 7 2 .778 — El Paso (San Diego) 7 3 .700 ½ Round Rock (Texas) 6 3 .667 1 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 2 8 .200 5½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 9 .100 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 8 2 .800 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 5 5 .500 3 Sacramento (San Francisco) 5 5 .500 3 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 6 .400 4 Tacoma (Seattle) 4 6 .400 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Reno 3, Las Vegas 0

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 5

Sacramento 13, Oklahoma City 1

Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7

El Paso 2, Albuquerque 0

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, ppd

Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7

Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 5

El Paso 6, Albuquerque 1

Las Vegas 4, Reno 1

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Reno, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

