Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 11:58 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 7 2 .778
El Paso (San Diego) 6 3 .667 1
Round Rock (Texas) 6 3 .667 1
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 8 .111 6
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 8 .111 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 8 1 .889
Sacramento (San Francisco) 5 4 .556 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 4 5 .444 4
Tacoma (Seattle) 4 5 .444 4
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 3 6 .333 5

___

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, Round Rock 1

Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 2

Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 4

El Paso 6, Albuquerque 3

Reno 10, Las Vegas 7

Saturday’s Games

Reno 3, Las Vegas 0

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 5

Sacramento 13, Oklahoma City 1

Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7

El Paso 2, Albuquerque 0

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

