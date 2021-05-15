Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|3
|6
|.333
|5
___
|Friday’s Games
Sugar Land 5, Round Rock 1
Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 2
Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 4
El Paso 6, Albuquerque 3
Reno 10, Las Vegas 7
|Saturday’s Games
Reno 3, Las Vegas 0
Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 5
Sacramento 13, Oklahoma City 1
Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7
El Paso 2, Albuquerque 0
|Sunday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
