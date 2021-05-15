Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 7 2 .778 — El Paso (San Diego)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 7 2 .778 — El Paso (San Diego) 6 3 .667 1 Round Rock (Texas) 6 3 .667 1 Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 8 .111 6 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 8 .111 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 8 1 .889 — Sacramento (San Francisco) 5 4 .556 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 4 5 .444 4 Tacoma (Seattle) 4 5 .444 4 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 3 6 .333 5

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, Round Rock 1

Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 2

Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 4

El Paso 6, Albuquerque 3

Reno 10, Las Vegas 7

Saturday’s Games

Reno 3, Las Vegas 0

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 5

Sacramento 13, Oklahoma City 1

Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7

El Paso 2, Albuquerque 0

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

