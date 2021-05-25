MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 11:22 PM

All Times EDT

Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 11 7 .611
Omaha (Kansas City) 11 7 .611
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 8 .562 1
Columbus (Cleveland) 8 10 .444 3
Toledo (Detroit) 8 10 .444 3
St. Paul (Minnesota) 8 11 .389 4
Louisville (Cincinnati) 5 13 .278 6
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 13 6 .684
Buffalo (Toronto) 12 7 .632 1
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 12 7 .632 1
Worcester (Boston) 11 8 .579 2
Rochester (Washington) 5 14 .263 8
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 4 15 .211 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 13 5 .722
Durham (Tampa Bay) 13 6 .684 ½
Jacksonville (Miami) 13 6 .684 ½
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 10 9 .526
Memphis (St. Louis) 8 11 .421
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 7 12 .368
Norfolk (Baltimore) 5 14 .263

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo 2, Louisville 1

Buffalo 5, Scranton/Wilkes Barre 2

Norfolk 5, Charlotte 4

Syracuse 5, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 6, Worcester 5, 10 innings

Durham 13, Jacksonville 5

Gwinnett 2, Memphis 1

Nashville 8, Columbus 2

Omaha 3, Indianapolis 1

St. Paul 17, Iowa 6

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

