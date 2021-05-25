Triple-A East Glance

o BBMDAC
All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|9
|8
|.562
|1
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Toledo (Detroit)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|8
|11
|.389
|4
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Rochester (Washington)
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|15
|.211
|9
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|13
|6
|.684
|½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|13
|6
|.684
|½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|5
|14
|.263
|8½
___
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Toledo 2, Louisville 1
Buffalo 5, Scranton/Wilkes Barre 2
Norfolk 5, Charlotte 4
Syracuse 5, Rochester 2
Lehigh Valley 6, Worcester 5, 10 innings
Durham 13, Jacksonville 5
Gwinnett 2, Memphis 1
Nashville 8, Columbus 2
Omaha 3, Indianapolis 1
St. Paul 17, Iowa 6
|Wednesday’s Games
St. Paul at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
