Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|9
|5
|.643
|½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Toledo (Detroit)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|9
|7
|.562
|3
|Rochester (Washington)
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|10
|5
|.667
|1½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|9
|7
|.562
|3
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|3
|13
|.188
|9
___
|Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 4, 10 innnings
Iowa 16, Omaha 1
Worcester 4, Buffalo 1
Toledo 9, Columbus 5
Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Charlotte 6, Durham 4
St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2
Rochester 5, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3
Nashville 3, Gwinnett 1
Memphis 5, Louisville 4
Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 3
|Friday’s Games
Buffalo 6, Worcester 4
Lehigh Valley 8, Syracuse 4
Durham 3, Charlotte 2
Toledo 3, Columbus 2
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Rochester 3
Jacksonville 1, Norfolk 0
Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2
Indianapolis 6, St. Paul 4, 10 innings
Iowa 9, Omaha 8
Memphis 4, Louisville 3
|Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 7:15 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
