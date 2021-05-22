MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Triple-A East Glance

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 12:16 AM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 10 5 .667
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 5 .643 ½
Omaha (Kansas City) 8 7 .533 2
Columbus (Cleveland) 7 8 .467 3
St. Paul (Minnesota) 6 10 .400 4
Toledo (Detroit) 6 9 .400
Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 11 .267 6
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 12 4 .750
Buffalo (Toronto) 11 5 .688 1
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 10 6 .625 2
Worcester (Boston) 9 7 .562 3
Rochester (Washington) 3 13 .188 9
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 13 .188 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Jacksonville (Miami) 12 4 .750
Nashville (Milwaukee) 10 5 .667
Durham (Tampa Bay) 10 6 .625 2
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 7 .562 3
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 7 9 .438 5
Memphis (St. Louis) 7 9 .438 5
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 13 .188 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 4, 10 innnings

Iowa 16, Omaha 1

Worcester 4, Buffalo 1

Toledo 9, Columbus 5

Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Charlotte 6, Durham 4

St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2

Rochester 5, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3

Nashville 3, Gwinnett 1

Memphis 5, Louisville 4

Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 3

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 6, Worcester 4

Lehigh Valley 8, Syracuse 4

Durham 3, Charlotte 2

Toledo 3, Columbus 2

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Rochester 3

Jacksonville 1, Norfolk 0

Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2

Indianapolis 6, St. Paul 4, 10 innings

Iowa 9, Omaha 8

Memphis 4, Louisville 3

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:15 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

