Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Worcester (Boston)
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Rochester (Washington)
|2
|11
|.154
|8½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Worcester 9, Buffalo 4
Columbus 6, Toledo 1
Lehigh Valley 7, Syracuse 3
Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 0
Durham 7, Charlotte 2
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 11, Rochester 6
Nashville 9, Gwinnett 8
Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 3
Louisville 4, Memphis 2
Omaha at Iowa, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Rochester 2
Iowa 5, Omaha 4
Memphis 6, Louisville 5
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Toledo 8, Columbus 2
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
