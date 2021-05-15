CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. family gets vaccinated | Nationals Park mask policy update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 11:54 PM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 7 4 .636
Columbus (Cleveland) 6 4 .600 ½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 6 4 .600 ½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 5 5 .500
St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 6 .455 2
Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 7 .300
Toledo (Detroit) 3 7 .300
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 8 3 .727
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 8 3 .727
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 7 4 .636 1
Worcester (Boston) 6 5 .545 2
Rochester (Washington) 2 9 .182 6
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 9 .182 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 8 3 .727
Durham (Tampa Bay) 7 4 .636 1
Jacksonville (Miami) 7 4 .636 1
Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 4 .600
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 5 6 .455 3
Memphis (St. Louis) 3 8 .273 5
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 8 .273 5

___

Friday’s games

Worcester 2, Syracuse 1, 10 innings

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Lehigh Valley 4

Jacksonville 6, Durham 4

Buffalo 5, Rochester 2

Charlotte 5, Norfolk 1

Indianapolis 6, Toledo 2

Gwinnett 2, Louisville 1

Columbus 10, Omaha 7

Memphis 9, Nashvile 2

St. Paul 4, Iowa 3

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 10, Syracuse 5

Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4

Gwinnett 11, Louisville 1

Buffalo 7, Rochester 3

Durham 14, Jacksonville 3

Charlotte 8, Norfolk 3

Indianapolis 5, Toledo 4

Omaha 4, Columbus 2

Nashvile 4, Memphis 3, 10 innings

St. Paul 2, Iowa 1

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Memphis at Nashvile, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

