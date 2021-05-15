Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Rochester (Washington)
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|3
|8
|.273
|5
___
|Friday’s games
Worcester 2, Syracuse 1, 10 innings
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Lehigh Valley 4
Jacksonville 6, Durham 4
Buffalo 5, Rochester 2
Charlotte 5, Norfolk 1
Indianapolis 6, Toledo 2
Gwinnett 2, Louisville 1
Columbus 10, Omaha 7
Memphis 9, Nashvile 2
St. Paul 4, Iowa 3
|Saturday’s Games
Worcester 10, Syracuse 5
Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4
Gwinnett 11, Louisville 1
Buffalo 7, Rochester 3
Durham 14, Jacksonville 3
Charlotte 8, Norfolk 3
Indianapolis 5, Toledo 4
Omaha 4, Columbus 2
Nashvile 4, Memphis 3, 10 innings
St. Paul 2, Iowa 1
|Sunday’s Games
Rochester at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.
Memphis at Nashvile, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
<
