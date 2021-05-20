Swiss teen Stricker’s Geneva Open run ended by Andujar

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker’s promising tournament debut ended Thursday in the Geneva Open quarterfinals with a 4-6,…

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker’s promising tournament debut ended Thursday in the Geneva Open quarterfinals with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to veteran Pablo Andujar.

The 18-year-old Stricker was up a break in the second set against the 35-year-old Andujar, who beat Roger Federer in the previous round.

Stricker, the French Open junior champion, practiced with Federer before the season in Dubai and came to Geneva with a wild-card entry and No. 419 ranking.

That ranking is set for a big move after Stricker beat top-50 players Marin Cilic and Marton Fucsovics in the first two rounds of the rain-affected clay-court event.

Another 35-year-old, Pablo Cuevas, eliminated fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (3), 6-3 to advance to the semifinals.

Third-seeded Casper Ruud struggled early before overcoming Dominik Koepfer 2-6, 6-1, 6-4. Ruud will face Andujar in the semifinals Friday.

The last semifinal spot was to be decided in the late match between Denis Shapovalov and Laslo Djere, who each had second-round wins earlier Thursday.

The second-seeded Shapovalov was on court for nearly 2 ½ hours to beat qualifier Marco Cecchinato 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1. Djere finished off a rain-delayed match against sixth-seeded Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-1.

