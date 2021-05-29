MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Swiss rider Dupasquier airlifted…

Swiss rider Dupasquier airlifted after Moto3 crash in Italy

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 9:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUGELLO, Italy (AP) — Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier was airlifted to a hospital after a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Dupasquier was involved in an accident with riders Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of the session, which was immediately red-flagged.

Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs.

There was no official confirmation on Dupasquier’s condition. He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up