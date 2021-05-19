CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Spanish TV probing derogatory…

Spanish TV probing derogatory comments during women’s game

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 10:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s public television channel is investigating derogatory comments made during a women’s soccer match last weekend.

The comments were made during the broadcast of a game between Real Madrid and Eibar on Sunday, when an open microphone caught an unidentified man saying “these feminazis who want equality” shouldn’t be playing.

A video with the comment was widely shared online and several women’s players complained on social media.

Public network RTVE said this week that the audio was not heard during its local broadcast but the feed was redistributed to other markets and was available in its entirety in other places.

It said it would try to find out who was responsible for the “unforgivable comments,” adding they could have been made by someone not linked to the network.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up