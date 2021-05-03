CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC clarifies mask guidance | Montgomery Co. aims to speed up vaccinations | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Sevilla loses to Athletic, falls behind in Liga title race

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 5:13 PM

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla lost at Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and fell behind in the race for the Spanish league title on Monday.

Sevilla remained six points off the lead but with four rounds to go. A victory would have put four teams within three points of each other entering the final period. Real Madrid and Barcelona were two points behind leader Atlético Madrid.

Barcelona hosts Atlético on Saturday, and Sevilla visits Madrid on Sunday.

Iñaki Williams scored Athletic’s winner in an 90th-minute breakaway to dampen Sevilla’s hopes of staying near the top. Julen Lopetegui’s team had won four consecutive games to put itself in the middle of the title race.

Sevilla still holds a 17-point advantage over fifth-placed Real Sociedad and has secured a Champions League spot for next season.

Athletic moved to ninth place and remains in contention for one of the Europa League spots.

