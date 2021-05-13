CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Santa Clara downs North…

Santa Clara downs North Carolina 3-1 in College Cup semis

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 11:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Kelsey Turnbow scored the go-ahead goal and Santa Clara advanced to the College Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory over second-seeded North Carolina on Thursday night.

Santa Clara, the No. 11 seed, will face top-seeded Florida State on Monday. The Seminoles advanced to the College Cup final on penalties after a scoreless draw with Virginia in the earlier match Thursday.

Although North Carolina dominated the opening half, Santa Clara’s Izzy D’Aquila scored in the 20th minute. It was the first goal the Tar Heels had conceded since the fall — a stretch of 694 minutes.

Brianna Pinto’s goal in the 51st minute pulled the Tar Heels even but some 30 seconds later Turnbow put the Broncos back in front. Santa Clara padded the lead with Skylar Smith’s goal in the 60th.

Santa Clara was making its first trip to the tournament since 2004. The Broncos won the College Cup title in 2001 with a 1-0 victory over North Carolina.

North Carolina was making is 30th appearance in the semifinals. The Tar Heels have won a record 21 College Cup titles.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up