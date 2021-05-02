CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Ramos-Viñolas overcomes poor start…

Ramos-Viñolas overcomes poor start to win Estoril Open

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ESTORIL, Portugal (AP) — Albert Ramos-Viñolas triumphed again on clay after rallying to beat Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Estoril Open on Sunday.

He converted his first match point in the deciding tiebreaker to clinch his third ATP title.

The 33-year-old Spaniard came back from a set and a break down to secure the victory at the clay-court tournament. He is 16-5 on clay, which is the best record on the surface this season.

“I won three tournaments in my career, so this is one of the best three weeks in my career,” Ramos-Viñolas said. “It was a really difficult match against Cameron. I think he played a really good tournament.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

White House releases statement marking this year's Public Service Recognition Week

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up