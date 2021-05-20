MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Porto player investigated over COVID-19 test result

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 3:17 PM

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese authorities conducted a search and seizure operation at facilities owned by Porto on Thursday in an investigation related to a player’s COVID-19 test result.

Porto said authorities were at the club’s headquarters and training center seeking more information about the test result of a first-team player.

The club did not name the player or give any other details.

Portuguese media said authorities suspect that a player traveled abroad in January despite having tested positive for the coronavirus.

