PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Colonial Country Club
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70
|Purse: $7.5 Million
|First Round
Jordan Spieth 31-32_63 -7
Sergio Garcia 32-31_63 -7
Erik Compton 33-32_65 -5
Jason Kokrak 32-33_65 -5
Adam Hadwin 32-34_66 -4
Brandt Snedeker 31-35_66 -4
Kramer Hickok 32-34_66 -4
Patton Kizzire 34-33_67 -3
Cameron Tringale 33-34_67 -3
Talor Gooch 32-35_67 -3
Robert Streb 35-32_67 -3
Sebastián Muñoz 36-31_67 -3
Byeong Hun An 35-32_67 -3
Brian Stuard 33-35_68 -2
Ian Poulter 33-35_68 -2
Patrick Reed 35-33_68 -2
Justin Rose 35-33_68 -2
Daniel Berger 34-34_68 -2
Richy Werenski 35-33_68 -2
Sepp Straka 35-33_68 -2
Doug Ghim 34-34_68 -2
Doc Redman 35-33_68 -2
Troy Merritt 32-36_68 -2
Camilo Villegas 33-36_69 -1
Tyler McCumber 35-34_69 -1
J.J. Henry 34-35_69 -1
Henrik Norlander 33-36_69 -1
Kevin Streelman 37-32_69 -1
Joaquin Niemann 34-35_69 -1
Kyle Stanley 33-36_69 -1
Will Zalatoris 35-34_69 -1
Vincent Whaley 33-36_69 -1
Brian Harman 34-35_69 -1
Rory Sabbatini 35-34_69 -1
Tony Finau 35-34_69 -1
Andrew Putnam 35-34_69 -1
Kevin Kisner 32-37_69 -1
Collin Morikawa 33-36_69 -1
Joseph Bramlett 34-35_69 -1
John Augenstein 34-35_69 -1
Robby Shelton 35-35_70 E
Scottie Scheffler 33-37_70 E
Peter Uihlein 36-34_70 E
Corey Conners 34-36_70 E
Pat Perez 35-35_70 E
Harry Higgs 35-35_70 E
Cam Davis 35-35_70 E
Emiliano Grillo 36-34_70 E
Maverick McNealy 37-33_70 E
Gary Woodland 35-35_70 E
Adam Long 35-35_70 E
Brice Garnett 33-37_70 E
Abraham Ancer 33-37_70 E
Carlos Ortiz 36-34_70 E
Nate Lashley 33-37_70 E
Wyndham Clark 36-34_70 E
Chris Kirk 32-39_71 +1
Xinjun Zhang 37-34_71 +1
C.T. Pan 35-36_71 +1
Matt Jones 35-36_71 +1
Sungjae Im 35-36_71 +1
Nick Taylor 36-35_71 +1
Matt Wallace 36-35_71 +1
Billy Horschel 31-40_71 +1
Hudson Swafford 37-34_71 +1
Andrew Landry 36-35_71 +1
Charley Hoffman 36-35_71 +1
Scott Brown 34-37_71 +1
Patrick Rodgers 34-38_72 +2
Jason Dufner 33-39_72 +2
Si Woo Kim 33-39_72 +2
Dylan Frittelli 36-36_72 +2
Scott Piercy 35-37_72 +2
Brendon Todd 35-37_72 +2
Zach Johnson 37-35_72 +2
Chase Seiffert 33-39_72 +2
James Hahn 35-37_72 +2
Scott Stallings 35-37_72 +2
Danny Lee 36-36_72 +2
Henrik Stenson 36-36_72 +2
Justin Thomas 38-34_72 +2
Jimmy Walker 36-36_72 +2
Michael Thompson 37-35_72 +2
Mackenzie Hughes 37-35_72 +2
Sam Ryder 39-33_72 +2
Cameron Percy 35-37_72 +2
Kevin Na 37-36_73 +3
Brian Gay 35-38_73 +3
Phil Mickelson 36-37_73 +3
Keith Mitchell 34-39_73 +3
Adam Schenk 38-35_73 +3
Jhonattan Vegas 38-35_73 +3
Denny McCarthy 37-36_73 +3
Rafa Cabrera Bello 37-36_73 +3
Matthew NeSmith 38-35_73 +3
Russell Knox 37-36_73 +3
Sahith Theegala 37-36_73 +3
Lucas Glover 36-38_74 +4
Harold Varner III 37-37_74 +4
D.A. Points 38-36_74 +4
Sung Kang 36-38_74 +4
Joel Dahmen 35-39_74 +4
Peter Malnati 36-38_74 +4
Luke List 37-37_74 +4
Mark Hubbard 40-34_74 +4
Matt Kuchar 36-38_74 +4
Ryan Palmer 37-37_74 +4
Graeme McDowell 40-34_74 +4
J.T. Poston 35-39_74 +4
Austin Cook 35-40_75 +5
Lee Westwood 37-38_75 +5
Tom Hoge 35-40_75 +5
Tom Lewis 36-39_75 +5
Will Gordon 38-37_75 +5
Cameron Champ 38-37_75 +5
Anirban Lahiri 37-40_77 +7
Brandon Hagy 39-38_77 +7
Michael Gligic 37-40_77 +7
Michael Visacki 39-38_77 +7
Keith Clearwater 40-40_80 +10
