PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Par Scores

Thursday At Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, Texas Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70 Purse: $7.5 Million First Round

Jordan Spieth 31-32_63 -7

Sergio Garcia 32-31_63 -7

Erik Compton 33-32_65 -5

Jason Kokrak 32-33_65 -5

Adam Hadwin 32-34_66 -4

Brandt Snedeker 31-35_66 -4

Kramer Hickok 32-34_66 -4

Patton Kizzire 34-33_67 -3

Cameron Tringale 33-34_67 -3

Talor Gooch 32-35_67 -3

Robert Streb 35-32_67 -3

Sebastián Muñoz 36-31_67 -3

Byeong Hun An 35-32_67 -3

Brian Stuard 33-35_68 -2

Ian Poulter 33-35_68 -2

Patrick Reed 35-33_68 -2

Justin Rose 35-33_68 -2

Daniel Berger 34-34_68 -2

Richy Werenski 35-33_68 -2

Sepp Straka 35-33_68 -2

Doug Ghim 34-34_68 -2

Doc Redman 35-33_68 -2

Troy Merritt 32-36_68 -2

Camilo Villegas 33-36_69 -1

Tyler McCumber 35-34_69 -1

J.J. Henry 34-35_69 -1

Henrik Norlander 33-36_69 -1

Kevin Streelman 37-32_69 -1

Joaquin Niemann 34-35_69 -1

Kyle Stanley 33-36_69 -1

Will Zalatoris 35-34_69 -1

Vincent Whaley 33-36_69 -1

Brian Harman 34-35_69 -1

Rory Sabbatini 35-34_69 -1

Tony Finau 35-34_69 -1

Andrew Putnam 35-34_69 -1

Kevin Kisner 32-37_69 -1

Collin Morikawa 33-36_69 -1

Joseph Bramlett 34-35_69 -1

John Augenstein 34-35_69 -1

Robby Shelton 35-35_70 E

Scottie Scheffler 33-37_70 E

Peter Uihlein 36-34_70 E

Corey Conners 34-36_70 E

Pat Perez 35-35_70 E

Harry Higgs 35-35_70 E

Cam Davis 35-35_70 E

Emiliano Grillo 36-34_70 E

Maverick McNealy 37-33_70 E

Gary Woodland 35-35_70 E

Adam Long 35-35_70 E

Brice Garnett 33-37_70 E

Abraham Ancer 33-37_70 E

Carlos Ortiz 36-34_70 E

Nate Lashley 33-37_70 E

Wyndham Clark 36-34_70 E

Chris Kirk 32-39_71 +1

Xinjun Zhang 37-34_71 +1

C.T. Pan 35-36_71 +1

Matt Jones 35-36_71 +1

Sungjae Im 35-36_71 +1

Nick Taylor 36-35_71 +1

Matt Wallace 36-35_71 +1

Billy Horschel 31-40_71 +1

Hudson Swafford 37-34_71 +1

Andrew Landry 36-35_71 +1

Charley Hoffman 36-35_71 +1

Scott Brown 34-37_71 +1

Patrick Rodgers 34-38_72 +2

Jason Dufner 33-39_72 +2

Si Woo Kim 33-39_72 +2

Dylan Frittelli 36-36_72 +2

Scott Piercy 35-37_72 +2

Brendon Todd 35-37_72 +2

Zach Johnson 37-35_72 +2

Chase Seiffert 33-39_72 +2

James Hahn 35-37_72 +2

Scott Stallings 35-37_72 +2

Danny Lee 36-36_72 +2

Henrik Stenson 36-36_72 +2

Justin Thomas 38-34_72 +2

Jimmy Walker 36-36_72 +2

Michael Thompson 37-35_72 +2

Mackenzie Hughes 37-35_72 +2

Sam Ryder 39-33_72 +2

Cameron Percy 35-37_72 +2

Kevin Na 37-36_73 +3

Brian Gay 35-38_73 +3

Phil Mickelson 36-37_73 +3

Keith Mitchell 34-39_73 +3

Adam Schenk 38-35_73 +3

Jhonattan Vegas 38-35_73 +3

Denny McCarthy 37-36_73 +3

Rafa Cabrera Bello 37-36_73 +3

Matthew NeSmith 38-35_73 +3

Russell Knox 37-36_73 +3

Sahith Theegala 37-36_73 +3

Lucas Glover 36-38_74 +4

Harold Varner III 37-37_74 +4

D.A. Points 38-36_74 +4

Sung Kang 36-38_74 +4

Joel Dahmen 35-39_74 +4

Peter Malnati 36-38_74 +4

Luke List 37-37_74 +4

Mark Hubbard 40-34_74 +4

Matt Kuchar 36-38_74 +4

Ryan Palmer 37-37_74 +4

Graeme McDowell 40-34_74 +4

J.T. Poston 35-39_74 +4

Austin Cook 35-40_75 +5

Lee Westwood 37-38_75 +5

Tom Hoge 35-40_75 +5

Tom Lewis 36-39_75 +5

Will Gordon 38-37_75 +5

Cameron Champ 38-37_75 +5

Anirban Lahiri 37-40_77 +7

Brandon Hagy 39-38_77 +7

Michael Gligic 37-40_77 +7

Michael Visacki 39-38_77 +7

Keith Clearwater 40-40_80 +10

