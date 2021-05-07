PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Scores

Friday At Greystone Golf and Country Club Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Second Round Alex Cejka…

Alex Cejka 68-69_137

Jerry Kelly 67-70_137

Steve Stricker 68-69_137

Darren Clarke 66-71_137

Dicky Pride 69-69_138

Ernie Els 69-69_138

Stephen Ames 67-71_138

Bernhard Langer 70-69_139

Joe Durant 69-70_139

Woody Austin 70-69_139

Doug Barron 70-70_140

Robert Karlsson 71-70_141

John Senden 70-71_141

Retief Goosen 74-67_141

David Toms 71-71_142

David McKenzie 72-70_142

Scott Parel 69-73_142

Rod Pampling 70-72_142

Tim Herron 69-73_142

John Daly 73-70_143

Cameron Beckman 71-72_143

Brett Quigley 73-70_143

Stephen Leaney 76-67_143

Kenny Perry 74-70_144

Bob Estes 71-73_144

Michael Allen 72-73_145

Billy Andrade 73-72_145

Glen Day 71-74_145

Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-74_145

Kirk Triplett 69-76_145

Paul Broadhurst 72-73_145

Mike Weir 68-77_145

Paul Goydos 69-76_145

Scott McCarron 75-70_145

Marco Dawson 73-72_145

Tom Gillis 70-75_145

Scott Verplank 73-73_146

Corey Pavin 72-75_147

Colin Montgomerie 73-74_147

John Huston 71-76_147

Ken Tanigawa 72-75_147

Duffy Waldorf 71-76_147

Tim Petrovic 73-74_147

Lee Janzen 73-74_147

Billy Mayfair 75-73_148

José María Olazábal 72-76_148

Fred Funk 71-77_148

Larry Mize 74-74_148

Chris DiMarco 72-76_148

Tom Byrum 74-74_148

Gene Sauers 74-74_148

Jeff Sluman 76-72_148

Olin Browne 73-75_148

Joey Sindelar 73-75_148

Steve Flesch 74-74_148

Gary Hallberg 73-76_149

Jeff Maggert 74-75_149

Steve Jones 77-72_149

Shane Bertsch 78-71_149

Kent Jones 72-78_150

Matt Gogel 75-75_150

Russ Cochran 75-76_151

Scott Dunlap 76-76_152

Wes Short, Jr. 77-75_152

Brandt Jobe 80-72_152

Spike McRoy 78-74_152

Tommy Tolles 75-77_152

David Frost 74-79_153

Frank Lickliter II 77-76_153

Tom Kite 79-74_153

Steve Pate 77-76_153

Vijay Singh 77-77_154

Sandy Lyle 77-77_154

Mike Goodes 77-77_154

Mark O’Meara 77-78_155

Carlos Franco 80-75_155

Ken Duke 79-76_155

Mark Brooks 79-78_157

Scott Hoch 81-80_161

Tom Pernice Jr. 83-80_163

