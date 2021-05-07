PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Scores

|Friday
|At Greystone Golf and Country Club
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
|Second Round
Alex Cejka 68-69_137
Jerry Kelly 67-70_137
Steve Stricker 68-69_137
Darren Clarke 66-71_137
Dicky Pride 69-69_138
Ernie Els 69-69_138
Stephen Ames 67-71_138
Bernhard Langer 70-69_139
Joe Durant 69-70_139
Woody Austin 70-69_139
Doug Barron 70-70_140
Robert Karlsson 71-70_141
John Senden 70-71_141
Retief Goosen 74-67_141
David Toms 71-71_142
David McKenzie 72-70_142
Scott Parel 69-73_142
Rod Pampling 70-72_142
Tim Herron 69-73_142
John Daly 73-70_143
Cameron Beckman 71-72_143
Brett Quigley 73-70_143
Stephen Leaney 76-67_143
Kenny Perry 74-70_144
Bob Estes 71-73_144
Michael Allen 72-73_145
Billy Andrade 73-72_145
Glen Day 71-74_145
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-74_145
Kirk Triplett 69-76_145
Paul Broadhurst 72-73_145
Mike Weir 68-77_145
Paul Goydos 69-76_145
Scott McCarron 75-70_145
Marco Dawson 73-72_145
Tom Gillis 70-75_145
Scott Verplank 73-73_146
Corey Pavin 72-75_147
Colin Montgomerie 73-74_147
John Huston 71-76_147
Ken Tanigawa 72-75_147
Duffy Waldorf 71-76_147
Tim Petrovic 73-74_147
Lee Janzen 73-74_147
Billy Mayfair 75-73_148
José María Olazábal 72-76_148
Fred Funk 71-77_148
Larry Mize 74-74_148
Chris DiMarco 72-76_148
Tom Byrum 74-74_148
Gene Sauers 74-74_148
Jeff Sluman 76-72_148
Olin Browne 73-75_148
Joey Sindelar 73-75_148
Steve Flesch 74-74_148
Gary Hallberg 73-76_149
Jeff Maggert 74-75_149
Steve Jones 77-72_149
Shane Bertsch 78-71_149
Kent Jones 72-78_150
Matt Gogel 75-75_150
Russ Cochran 75-76_151
Scott Dunlap 76-76_152
Wes Short, Jr. 77-75_152
Brandt Jobe 80-72_152
Spike McRoy 78-74_152
Tommy Tolles 75-77_152
David Frost 74-79_153
Frank Lickliter II 77-76_153
Tom Kite 79-74_153
Steve Pate 77-76_153
Vijay Singh 77-77_154
Sandy Lyle 77-77_154
Mike Goodes 77-77_154
Mark O’Meara 77-78_155
Carlos Franco 80-75_155
Ken Duke 79-76_155
Mark Brooks 79-78_157
Scott Hoch 81-80_161
Tom Pernice Jr. 83-80_163
