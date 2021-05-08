CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Par Scores

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 6:16 PM

Saturday
At Greystone Golf and Country Club
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
Third Round

Steve Stricker 68-69-65_202  -14

Alex Cejka 68-69-66_203  -13

Robert Karlsson 71-70-64_205  -11

Dicky Pride 69-69-67_205  -11

Jerry Kelly 67-70-70_207   -9

David McKenzie 72-70-66_208   -8

Bernhard Langer 70-69-69_208   -8

Darren Clarke 66-71-71_208   -8

Woody Austin 70-69-70_209   -7

Stephen Ames 67-71-71_209   -7

Doug Barron 70-70-70_210   -6

John Daly 73-70-68_211   -5

Retief Goosen 74-67-70_211   -5

Ernie Els 69-69-73_211   -5

Scott Parel 69-73-70_212   -4

Rod Pampling 70-72-70_212   -4

David Toms 71-71-70_212   -4

Lee Janzen 73-74-66_213   -3

Paul Goydos 69-76-68_213   -3

Cameron Beckman 71-72-70_213   -3

Billy Mayfair 75-73-66_214   -2

Glen Day 71-74-69_214   -2

Billy Andrade 73-72-69_214   -2

John Senden 70-71-73_214   -2

Larry Mize 74-74-67_215   -1

Paul Broadhurst 72-73-70_215   -1

Stephen Leaney 76-67-72_215   -1

Ken Tanigawa 72-75-69_216    E

Duffy Waldorf 71-76-69_216    E

Colin Montgomerie 73-74-69_216    E

Scott McCarron 75-70-71_216    E

Marco Dawson 73-72-71_216    E

Mike Weir 68-77-71_216    E

Jeff Maggert 74-75-67_216    E

Brett Quigley 73-70-73_216    E

Joe Durant 69-70-77_216    E

John Huston 71-76-70_217   +1

Tom Byrum 74-74-69_217   +1

Kirk Triplett 69-76-72_217   +1

Bob Estes 71-73-73_217   +1

Michael Allen 72-73-72_217   +1

Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-74-73_218   +2

Tim Herron 69-73-77_219   +3

Tom Gillis 70-75-75_220   +4

Chris DiMarco 72-76-72_220   +4

Steve Flesch 74-74-72_220   +4

Fred Funk 71-77-73_221   +5

Gene Sauers 74-74-73_221   +5

Jeff Sluman 76-72-73_221   +5

Kent Jones 72-78-71_221   +5

Matt Gogel 75-75-71_221   +5

Wes Short, Jr. 77-75-69_221   +5

Scott Verplank 73-73-76_222   +6

Corey Pavin 72-75-75_222   +6

Olin Browne 73-75-74_222   +6

Shane Bertsch 78-71-73_222   +6

Tim Petrovic 73-74-76_223   +7

Kenny Perry 74-70-79_223   +7

Jose Maria Olazábal 72-76-76_224   +8

Joey Sindelar 73-75-76_224   +8

Brandt Jobe 80-72-72_224   +8

Russ Cochran 75-76-74_225   +9

Scott Dunlap 76-76-73_225   +9

Steve Jones 77-72-77_226  +10

Tommy Tolles 75-77-74_226  +10

David Frost 74-79-73_226  +10

Vijay Singh 77-77-72_226  +10

Mike Goodes 77-77-72_226  +10

Ken Duke 79-76-72_227  +11

Steve Pate 77-76-76_229  +13

Mark O’Meara 77-78-74_229  +13

Gary Hallberg 73-76-81_230  +14

Spike McRoy 78-74-78_230  +14

Sandy Lyle 77-77-76_230  +14

Carlos Franco 80-75-76_231  +15

Tom Kite 79-74-80_233  +17

Mark Brooks 79-78-76_233  +17

Frank Lickliter II 77-76-81_234  +18

Scott Hoch 81-80-78_239  +23

Tom Pernice Jr. 83-80-78_241  +25

