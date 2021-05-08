PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Greystone Golf and Country Club
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
|Third Round
Steve Stricker 68-69-65_202 -14
Alex Cejka 68-69-66_203 -13
Robert Karlsson 71-70-64_205 -11
Dicky Pride 69-69-67_205 -11
Jerry Kelly 67-70-70_207 -9
David McKenzie 72-70-66_208 -8
Bernhard Langer 70-69-69_208 -8
Darren Clarke 66-71-71_208 -8
Woody Austin 70-69-70_209 -7
Stephen Ames 67-71-71_209 -7
Doug Barron 70-70-70_210 -6
John Daly 73-70-68_211 -5
Retief Goosen 74-67-70_211 -5
Ernie Els 69-69-73_211 -5
Scott Parel 69-73-70_212 -4
Rod Pampling 70-72-70_212 -4
David Toms 71-71-70_212 -4
Lee Janzen 73-74-66_213 -3
Paul Goydos 69-76-68_213 -3
Cameron Beckman 71-72-70_213 -3
Billy Mayfair 75-73-66_214 -2
Glen Day 71-74-69_214 -2
Billy Andrade 73-72-69_214 -2
John Senden 70-71-73_214 -2
Larry Mize 74-74-67_215 -1
Paul Broadhurst 72-73-70_215 -1
Stephen Leaney 76-67-72_215 -1
Ken Tanigawa 72-75-69_216 E
Duffy Waldorf 71-76-69_216 E
Colin Montgomerie 73-74-69_216 E
Scott McCarron 75-70-71_216 E
Marco Dawson 73-72-71_216 E
Mike Weir 68-77-71_216 E
Jeff Maggert 74-75-67_216 E
Brett Quigley 73-70-73_216 E
Joe Durant 69-70-77_216 E
John Huston 71-76-70_217 +1
Tom Byrum 74-74-69_217 +1
Kirk Triplett 69-76-72_217 +1
Bob Estes 71-73-73_217 +1
Michael Allen 72-73-72_217 +1
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-74-73_218 +2
Tim Herron 69-73-77_219 +3
Tom Gillis 70-75-75_220 +4
Chris DiMarco 72-76-72_220 +4
Steve Flesch 74-74-72_220 +4
Fred Funk 71-77-73_221 +5
Gene Sauers 74-74-73_221 +5
Jeff Sluman 76-72-73_221 +5
Kent Jones 72-78-71_221 +5
Matt Gogel 75-75-71_221 +5
Wes Short, Jr. 77-75-69_221 +5
Scott Verplank 73-73-76_222 +6
Corey Pavin 72-75-75_222 +6
Olin Browne 73-75-74_222 +6
Shane Bertsch 78-71-73_222 +6
Tim Petrovic 73-74-76_223 +7
Kenny Perry 74-70-79_223 +7
Jose Maria Olazábal 72-76-76_224 +8
Joey Sindelar 73-75-76_224 +8
Brandt Jobe 80-72-72_224 +8
Russ Cochran 75-76-74_225 +9
Scott Dunlap 76-76-73_225 +9
Steve Jones 77-72-77_226 +10
Tommy Tolles 75-77-74_226 +10
David Frost 74-79-73_226 +10
Vijay Singh 77-77-72_226 +10
Mike Goodes 77-77-72_226 +10
Ken Duke 79-76-72_227 +11
Steve Pate 77-76-76_229 +13
Mark O’Meara 77-78-74_229 +13
Gary Hallberg 73-76-81_230 +14
Spike McRoy 78-74-78_230 +14
Sandy Lyle 77-77-76_230 +14
Carlos Franco 80-75-76_231 +15
Tom Kite 79-74-80_233 +17
Mark Brooks 79-78-76_233 +17
Frank Lickliter II 77-76-81_234 +18
Scott Hoch 81-80-78_239 +23
Tom Pernice Jr. 83-80-78_241 +25
