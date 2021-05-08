PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Par Scores

Saturday At Greystone Golf and Country Club Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Third Round Steve Stricker…

Saturday At Greystone Golf and Country Club Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Third Round

Steve Stricker 68-69-65_202 -14

Alex Cejka 68-69-66_203 -13

Robert Karlsson 71-70-64_205 -11

Dicky Pride 69-69-67_205 -11

Jerry Kelly 67-70-70_207 -9

David McKenzie 72-70-66_208 -8

Bernhard Langer 70-69-69_208 -8

Darren Clarke 66-71-71_208 -8

Woody Austin 70-69-70_209 -7

Stephen Ames 67-71-71_209 -7

Doug Barron 70-70-70_210 -6

John Daly 73-70-68_211 -5

Retief Goosen 74-67-70_211 -5

Ernie Els 69-69-73_211 -5

Scott Parel 69-73-70_212 -4

Rod Pampling 70-72-70_212 -4

David Toms 71-71-70_212 -4

Lee Janzen 73-74-66_213 -3

Paul Goydos 69-76-68_213 -3

Cameron Beckman 71-72-70_213 -3

Billy Mayfair 75-73-66_214 -2

Glen Day 71-74-69_214 -2

Billy Andrade 73-72-69_214 -2

John Senden 70-71-73_214 -2

Larry Mize 74-74-67_215 -1

Paul Broadhurst 72-73-70_215 -1

Stephen Leaney 76-67-72_215 -1

Ken Tanigawa 72-75-69_216 E

Duffy Waldorf 71-76-69_216 E

Colin Montgomerie 73-74-69_216 E

Scott McCarron 75-70-71_216 E

Marco Dawson 73-72-71_216 E

Mike Weir 68-77-71_216 E

Jeff Maggert 74-75-67_216 E

Brett Quigley 73-70-73_216 E

Joe Durant 69-70-77_216 E

John Huston 71-76-70_217 +1

Tom Byrum 74-74-69_217 +1

Kirk Triplett 69-76-72_217 +1

Bob Estes 71-73-73_217 +1

Michael Allen 72-73-72_217 +1

Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-74-73_218 +2

Tim Herron 69-73-77_219 +3

Tom Gillis 70-75-75_220 +4

Chris DiMarco 72-76-72_220 +4

Steve Flesch 74-74-72_220 +4

Fred Funk 71-77-73_221 +5

Gene Sauers 74-74-73_221 +5

Jeff Sluman 76-72-73_221 +5

Kent Jones 72-78-71_221 +5

Matt Gogel 75-75-71_221 +5

Wes Short, Jr. 77-75-69_221 +5

Scott Verplank 73-73-76_222 +6

Corey Pavin 72-75-75_222 +6

Olin Browne 73-75-74_222 +6

Shane Bertsch 78-71-73_222 +6

Tim Petrovic 73-74-76_223 +7

Kenny Perry 74-70-79_223 +7

Jose Maria Olazábal 72-76-76_224 +8

Joey Sindelar 73-75-76_224 +8

Brandt Jobe 80-72-72_224 +8

Russ Cochran 75-76-74_225 +9

Scott Dunlap 76-76-73_225 +9

Steve Jones 77-72-77_226 +10

Tommy Tolles 75-77-74_226 +10

David Frost 74-79-73_226 +10

Vijay Singh 77-77-72_226 +10

Mike Goodes 77-77-72_226 +10

Ken Duke 79-76-72_227 +11

Steve Pate 77-76-76_229 +13

Mark O’Meara 77-78-74_229 +13

Gary Hallberg 73-76-81_230 +14

Spike McRoy 78-74-78_230 +14

Sandy Lyle 77-77-76_230 +14

Carlos Franco 80-75-76_231 +15

Tom Kite 79-74-80_233 +17

Mark Brooks 79-78-76_233 +17

Frank Lickliter II 77-76-81_234 +18

Scott Hoch 81-80-78_239 +23

Tom Pernice Jr. 83-80-78_241 +25

