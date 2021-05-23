MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | Advice for holiday weekend road trips | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Nashville stays unbeaten, beats…

Nashville stays unbeaten, beats expansion Austin FC 1-0

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 11:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randall Leal scored in the 35th minute and Nashville beat expansion Austin FC 1-0 on Sunday night in the first meeting between the teams.

Joe Willis had his fourth straight shutout, with Nashville (2-0-4) not allowing a goal in 407 minutes. It is one of the three unbeaten MLS teams.

With 22,421 in attendance at Nissan Stadium, it was Nashville’s first near-full capacity match since its inaugural MLS opener on Feb. 29, 2020.

Leal’s goal began with Aníbal Godoy taking possession for Nashville at midfield and feeding Jhonder Cádiz up the right side. Cádiz curled a well-placed cross to Leal, whose volley was not cleanly struck but effective in beating goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Jared Stroud put one in net for Austin FC (2-4-0) in the 73rd minute, but it was ruled offside after video review.

Austin defender Jhohan Romaña left the game in the 34th minute because of a right leg injury.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD comptroller, Defense Logistics Agency setting unattended bots in motion

VA's unreliable infrastructure estimates raise more questions about EHR's cost

‘Every day is different' — State Dept. IT fellows get unique start to Foreign Service careers

Buy vs. build debate for software heats back up with letter to White House

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up