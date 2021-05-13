CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 11:07 AM

Through Wednesday, May 12

Goals
Javier Hernandez, LA 6
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4
Caden Clark, NYR 3
Cristian Dajome, VAN 3
Jesus Medina, NYC 3
Nani, ORL 3
Rubio Rubin, RSL 3

17 players tied with 2

Assists
Fabio, NYR 4
Cade Cowell, SJ 3
Damir Kreilach, RSL 3

13 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 29
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 21
Adam Buksa, NE 17
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 17
Randall Leal, NSH 15
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 15
Robert Beric, CHI 14
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 14
Robin Lod, MIN 14
Alan Pulido, KC 14
Daniel Salloi, KC 14

___

Shots on Goal
Randall Leal, NSH 11
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 11
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 10
Cade Cowell, SJ 8
Cristian Dajome, VAN 7
Javier Hernandez, LA 7
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 7
Caden Clark, NYR 6
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 6
Jesus Medina, NYC 6
Nani, ORL 6
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 6

___

Cautions
Eric Remedi, SJ 4
Chase Gasper, MIN 3
Anibal Godoy, NSH 3
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 3
Gregore, MCF 3
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3
Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 3

26 players tied with 2

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4
Chase Gasper, MIN 3 0 3
Anibal Godoy, NSH 3 0 3
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 3 0 3
Gregore, MCF 3 0 3
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3 0 3
Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 3 0 3

30 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.40
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.50
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.75
Eloy Room, CLB 0.75
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 0.80
Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.86
Andre Blake, PHI 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
Marko Maric, HOU 1.00
Pablo Sisniega, LFC 1.00
Joe Willis, NSH 1.00

___

Shutouts
Stefan Frei, SEA 3
Andre Blake, PHI 2
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 2
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2
Pedro Gallese, ORL 2
Sean Johnson, NYC 2
Eloy Room, CLB 2
Joe Willis, NSH 2
William Yarbrough, COL 2

11 players tied with 1

___

Saves
Jonathan Bond, LA 20
Brad Stuver, ATX 20
Andre Blake, PHI 19
Stefan Frei, SEA 18
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 17
Brad Guzan, ATL 17
Matt Turner, NE 16
Marko Maric, HOU 15
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 14
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 14

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

