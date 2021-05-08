CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 12:19 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .381; Mercedes, Chicago, .371; Buxton, Minnesota, .370; Bogaerts, Boston, .357; Alvarez, Houston, .347; Gurriel, Houston, .339; Martinez, Boston, .339; Bregman, Houston, .327; Walsh, Los Angeles, .318; Robert, Chicago, .316.

RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 30; Canha, Oakland, 28; Bichette, Toronto, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 23; LeMahieu, New York, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Solak, Texas, 23; Verdugo, Boston, 23; Ramírez, Cleveland, 22.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 31; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; Mancini, Baltimore, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Gurriel, Houston, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 24; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 23; J.Abreu, Chicago, 23; Stanton, New York, 23; Seager, Seattle, 23.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 45; Martinez, Boston, 42; Mullins, Baltimore, 41; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 39; Candelario, Detroit, 37; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 37; N.Lowe, Texas, 37; Solak, Texas, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Verdugo, Boston, 37.

DOUBLES_Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Bogaerts, Boston, 10; Brantley, Houston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Gurriel, Houston, 10; Lowrie, Oakland, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Soler, Kansas City, 10; 7 tied at 9.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Dyson, Kansas City, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 2.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; A.García, Texas, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Semien, Toronto, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Bichette, Toronto, 8.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Grossman, Detroit, 7; Anderson, Chicago, 6; Bichette, Toronto, 6; Canha, Oakland, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Semien, Toronto, 6.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 5-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-0; Rodón, Chicago, 5-0; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Pivetta, Boston, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Cole, New York, 4-1; J.King, Texas, 4-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; Montas, Oakland, 4-2; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-2.

ERA_Rodón, Chicago, 0.58; Duffy, Kansas City, 1.26; Means, Baltimore, 1.37; Cole, New York, 1.61; Boyd, Detroit, 2.27; Cease, Chicago, 2.37; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.37; Gibson, Texas, 2.40; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.43; Civale, Cleveland, 2.91.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 77; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 75; Cole, New York, 66; Means, Baltimore, 50; Heaney, Los Angeles, 44; Rodón, Chicago, 44; Bassitt, Oakland, 43; Berríos, Minnesota, 43; Manaea, Oakland, 43; Giolito, Chicago, 41.

