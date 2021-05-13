CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Mäder wins his 1st…

Mäder wins his 1st stage, Valter takes Giro lead

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 11:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASCOLI PICENO, Italy (AP) — Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder won the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday for his first victory in a Grand Tour, and Attila Valter took the leader’s pink jersey.

Mäder, who rides for Team Bahrain Victorious, was part of a quartet leading the race up the summit finish and the 24-year-old attacked with three kilometers remaining to cross the line 12 seconds ahead of his fellow escapees.

Egan Bernal was second, just ahead of Daniel Martin and Remco Evenepoel at the end of the sternest test yet of this year’s Giro.

There were three classified climbs along the 160-kilometer (99-mile) route from Grotte di Frasassi to Ascoli Piceno and the stage was made even trickier by the weather conditions, which were wet and cold.

Valter took over the lead from Alessandro De Marchi. The Hungarian cyclist has an 11-second lead over Evenepoel and 16 seconds ahead of Bernal — two of the favorites for the overall win.

The Giro finishes on May 30 in Milan with an individual time trial.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB: Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated employees, maximum telework still effect

FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

Pentagon has huge blind spots in its spending on OTAs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up