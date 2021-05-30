CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 12:53 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 16 7 .696
Fresno (Colorado) 14 9 .609 2
San Jose (San Francisco) 14 9 .609 2
Stockton (Oakland) 8 15 .348 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 12 10 .545
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 12 .478
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 10 12 .455 2
Visalia (Arizona) 6 17 .261

___

Friday’s Games

San Jose 1, Lake Elsinore 0

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Stockton 3

Visalia 4, Modesto 2

Inland Empire 4, Fresno 2

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 3, Lake Elsinore 1

Modesto 16, Visalia 5

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Stockton 9

Inland Empire 9, Fresno 3

Sunday’s Games

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

