Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 14 5 .737 — Fresno (Colorado) 12 7 .632 2 San Jose (San Francisco) 11 8 .579 3 Stockton (Oakland) 7 12 .368 7 South Division W L Pct. GB Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 10 9 .526 — Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 9 9 .500 ½ Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 8 10 .444 1½ Visalia (Arizona) 4 15 .211 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 8, San Jose 7

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Stockton 4

Modesto 9, Visalia 6

Fresno 1, Inland Empire 0

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

