Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 13 5 .722 — Fresno (Colorado) 11 7 .611 2 San Jose (San Francisco) 11 7 .611 2 Stockton (Oakland) 7 11 .389 6 South Division W L Pct. GB Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 9 9 .500 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 8 9 .471 ½ Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 8 9 .471 ½ Visalia (Arizona) 4 14 .222 5

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 6, Stockton 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 3

San Jose 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings

Modesto 10, Inland Empire 7

Sunday’s Games

Visalia 5, Stockton 2

San Jose 6, Fresno, 4

Inland Empire 5, Modesto 3

Lake Elsinore 16, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

