CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 12:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 13 5 .722
Fresno (Colorado) 11 7 .611 2
San Jose (San Francisco) 11 7 .611 2
Stockton (Oakland) 7 11 .389 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 9 9 .500
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 8 9 .471 ½
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 8 9 .471 ½
Visalia (Arizona) 4 14 .222 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 6, Stockton 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 3

San Jose 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings

Modesto 10, Inland Empire 7

Sunday’s Games

Visalia 5, Stockton 2

San Jose 6, Fresno, 4

Inland Empire 5, Modesto 3

Lake Elsinore 16, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up