Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 10 3 .769 — Fresno (Colorado) 9 4 .692 1 San Jose (San Francisco) 8 5 .615 2 Stockton (Oakland) 5 8 .385 5 South Division W L Pct. GB Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 7 6 .538 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 6 6 .500 ½ Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 5 7 .417 1½ Visalia (Arizona) 1 12 .077 6

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 6, Visalia 2

Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 7

San Jose 11, Stockton 2

Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 6

Stockton 7, Visalia 5

San Jose 9, Fresno 2

Modesto 14, Inland Empire 4

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

