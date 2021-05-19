CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 1:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 10 3 .769
Fresno (Colorado) 9 4 .692 1
San Jose (San Francisco) 8 5 .615 2
Stockton (Oakland) 5 8 .385 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 7 6 .538
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 6 6 .500 ½
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 5 7 .417
Visalia (Arizona) 1 12 .077 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 6, Visalia 2

Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 7

San Jose 11, Stockton 2

Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 6

Stockton 7, Visalia 5

San Jose 9, Fresno 2

Modesto 14, Inland Empire 4

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

OPM gives agencies green light to recreate labor-management forums, but they're not required

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

CISA’s EINSTEIN had a chance to be great, but it's more than good enough

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up