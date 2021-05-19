Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|1
|12
|.077
|6
___
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno 6, Visalia 2
Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 7
San Jose 11, Stockton 2
Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 4
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 6
Stockton 7, Visalia 5
San Jose 9, Fresno 2
Modesto 14, Inland Empire 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
