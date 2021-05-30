Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 16 8 .667 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 12…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 16 8 .667 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 12 12 .500 4 Jupiter (Miami) 12 12 .500 4 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 18 .250 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 17 7 .708 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 15 9 .625 2 Lakeland (Detroit) 12 12 .500 5 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 11 13 .458 6 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 11 13 .458 6 Dunedin (Toronto) 8 16 .333 9

Saturday’s Games

Daytona 5, St. Lucie 3, game 1

St. Lucie 9, Daytona 3, game 2

Lakeland 2, Fort Myers 1

Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 2

Clearwater 4, Jupiter 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 13, Dunedin 10

Clearwater 3, Jupiter 2

St. Lucie 15, Dayton 3

Fort Myers 2, Lakeland 0

Bradenton 13, Palm Beach 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7 p.m.

