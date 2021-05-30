CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 6:13 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 16 8 .667
Daytona (Cincinnati) 12 12 .500 4
Jupiter (Miami) 12 12 .500 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 18 .250 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 17 7 .708
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 15 9 .625 2
Lakeland (Detroit) 12 12 .500 5
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 11 13 .458 6
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 11 13 .458 6
Dunedin (Toronto) 8 16 .333 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Daytona 5, St. Lucie 3, game 1

St. Lucie 9, Daytona 3, game 2

Lakeland 2, Fort Myers 1

Bradenton 4, Palm Beach 2

Clearwater 4, Jupiter 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 13, Dunedin 10

Clearwater 3, Jupiter 2

St. Lucie 15, Dayton 3

Fort Myers 2, Lakeland 0

Bradenton 13, Palm Beach 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7 p.m.

