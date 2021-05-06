CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Daytona (Cincinnati) 0 0 .000 _
Jupiter (Miami) 0 0 .000 _
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 0 0 .000 _
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _
Dunedin (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 0 0 .000 _
Lakeland (Detroit) 0 0 .000 _
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday’s Games

Daytona 12, Palm Beach 4

Jupiter 6, St. Lucie 5, 10 innings

Fort Myers 13, Bradenton 4

Tampa 19, Dunedin 9

Clearwater 13, Lakeland 11, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Bradenton 3, Fort Myers 1

St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 0

Tampa 10, Dunedin 6

Clearwater 5, Lakeland 0

Friday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m., 1st game

Daytona at Palm Beach, 9:30 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

