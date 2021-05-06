Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Jupiter (Miami)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Wednesday’s Games
Daytona 12, Palm Beach 4
Jupiter 6, St. Lucie 5, 10 innings
Fort Myers 13, Bradenton 4
Tampa 19, Dunedin 9
Clearwater 13, Lakeland 11, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Bradenton 3, Fort Myers 1
St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 0
Tampa 10, Dunedin 6
Clearwater 5, Lakeland 0
Friday’s Games
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m., 1st game
Daytona at Palm Beach, 9:30 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
