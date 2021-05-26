Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 13 6 .684 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 10…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 13 6 .684 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 10 9 .526 3 Jupiter (Miami) 10 10 .500 3½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 14 .300 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 15 6 .714 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 11 9 .550 3½ Lakeland (Detroit) 10 10 .500 4½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 9 11 .450 5½ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 9 11 .450 5½ Dunedin (Toronto) 7 14 .333 8

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 12, Palm Beach 2

Daytona 14, St. Lucie 9

Fort Myers 13, Lakeland 0

Tampa 3, Dunedin 2

Jupiter 5, Clearwater 2

Wednesday’s Games

Jupiter 5, Clearwater 4, 11 innings

St. Lucie 4, Dayton 3

Tampa 7, Dunedin 1, 1st game

Dunedin 4, Tampa 3, 2nd game

Bradenton 18, Palm Beach 11

Lakeland 10, Fort Myers 9, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dayton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dayton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

