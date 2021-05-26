MEMORIAL DAY: Events across DC set to honor veterans | What's safe to do this weekend? | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 11:40 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 13 6 .684
Daytona (Cincinnati) 10 9 .526 3
Jupiter (Miami) 10 10 .500
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 14 .300
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 15 6 .714
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 11 9 .550
Lakeland (Detroit) 10 10 .500
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 9 11 .450
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 9 11 .450
Dunedin (Toronto) 7 14 .333 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 12, Palm Beach 2

Daytona 14, St. Lucie 9

Fort Myers 13, Lakeland 0

Tampa 3, Dunedin 2

Jupiter 5, Clearwater 2

Wednesday’s Games

Jupiter 5, Clearwater 4, 11 innings

St. Lucie 4, Dayton 3

Tampa 7, Dunedin 1, 1st game

Dunedin 4, Tampa 3, 2nd game

Bradenton 18, Palm Beach 11

Lakeland 10, Fort Myers 9, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dayton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dayton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

