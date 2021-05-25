Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Jupiter (Miami)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|6
|13
|.316
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|6
|13
|.316
|8
___
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Bradenton 12, Palm Beach 2
Daytona 14, St. Lucie 9
Fort Myers 13, Lakeland 0
Tampa 3, Dunedin 2
Jupiter 5, Clearwater 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Clearwater at Jupiter, 12 p.m.
Dayton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 4 p.m., 1st game
Tampa at Dunedin, TBD, 2nd game
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Dayton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.