Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 13 6 .684 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 10…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 13 6 .684 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 10 9 .526 3 Jupiter (Miami) 9 10 .474 4 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 13 .316 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 14 5 .737 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 10 9 .526 4 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 9 10 .474 5 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 9 10 .474 5 Lakeland (Detroit) 9 10 .474 5 Dunedin (Toronto) 6 13 .316 8

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 12, Palm Beach 2

Daytona 14, St. Lucie 9

Fort Myers 13, Lakeland 0

Tampa 3, Dunedin 2

Jupiter 5, Clearwater 2

Wednesday’s Games

Clearwater at Jupiter, 12 p.m.

Dayton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 4 p.m., 1st game

Tampa at Dunedin, TBD, 2nd game

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dayton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

