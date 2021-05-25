MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 11:11 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 13 6 .684
Daytona (Cincinnati) 10 9 .526 3
Jupiter (Miami) 9 10 .474 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 13 .316 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 14 5 .737
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 10 9 .526 4
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 9 10 .474 5
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 9 10 .474 5
Lakeland (Detroit) 9 10 .474 5
Dunedin (Toronto) 6 13 .316 8

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 12, Palm Beach 2

Daytona 14, St. Lucie 9

Fort Myers 13, Lakeland 0

Tampa 3, Dunedin 2

Jupiter 5, Clearwater 2

Wednesday’s Games

Clearwater at Jupiter, 12 p.m.

Dayton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 4 p.m., 1st game

Tampa at Dunedin, TBD, 2nd game

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dayton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

