Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 10:23 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 9 2 .818
Carolina (Milwaukee) 7 4 .636 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 5 6 .455 4
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 1 10 .091 8
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 8 3 .727
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 8 3 .727
Salem (Boston) 6 5 .545 2
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 11 .000 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 6 5 .545
Columbia (Kansas City) 6 5 .545
Augusta (Atlanta) 5 6 .455 1
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 5 6 .455 1

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 0

Carolina 8, Down East 2

Salem 4, Lynchburg 0

Augusta 10, Myrtle Beach 2

Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 1

Columbia 9, Charleston 4

Saturday’s Games

Myrtle Beach 5, Augusta 1, game 1

Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1, game 2

Kannapolis 1, Fayetteville 0

Down East 4, Carolina 2

Salem 4, Lynchburg 0

Delmarva 12, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 19, Columbia 6

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

