Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|11
|.000
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 0
Carolina 8, Down East 2
Salem 4, Lynchburg 0
Augusta 10, Myrtle Beach 2
Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 1
Columbia 9, Charleston 4
|Saturday’s Games
Myrtle Beach 5, Augusta 1, game 1
Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1, game 2
Kannapolis 1, Fayetteville 0
Down East 4, Carolina 2
Salem 4, Lynchburg 0
Delmarva 12, Fredericksburg 2
Charleston 19, Columbia 6
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.