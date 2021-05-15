Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 9 2 .818 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 7 4…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 9 2 .818 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 7 4 .636 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 5 6 .455 4 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 1 10 .091 8 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 8 3 .727 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 8 3 .727 — Salem (Boston) 6 5 .545 2 Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 11 .000 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 6 5 .545 — Columbia (Kansas City) 6 5 .545 — Augusta (Atlanta) 5 6 .455 1 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 5 6 .455 1

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 0

Carolina 8, Down East 2

Salem 4, Lynchburg 0

Augusta 10, Myrtle Beach 2

Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 1

Columbia 9, Charleston 4

Saturday’s Games

Myrtle Beach 5, Augusta 1, game 1

Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1, game 2

Kannapolis 1, Fayetteville 0

Down East 4, Carolina 2

Salem 4, Lynchburg 0

Delmarva 12, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 19, Columbia 6

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.