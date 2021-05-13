Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|9
|.000
|8
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|9
|.000
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Wednesday’s Games
Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 2
Lynchburg 8, Salem 1
Delmarva 17, Fredericksburg 3
Columbia 12, Charleston 4
Carolina at Down East, ppd.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Down East 1, Carolina 0, 8 innings
Carolina 2, Down East 0
Charleston 2, Columbia 0
Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 6
Salem 10, Lynchburg 2
Myrtle Beach 4, Augusta 3
Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3
|Friday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
