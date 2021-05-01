Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship Scores

Saturday At The Ledges Huntsville, Al. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,118; Par: 70 Third Round Paul Barjon 65-67-64_196 Mito Pereira 69-65-65_199…

Paul Barjon 65-67-64_196

Mito Pereira 69-65-65_199

Brandon Wu 68-65-66_199

Cameron Young 71-66-63_200

Davis Riley 68-66-66_200

Bobby Bai 65-69-67_201

Nick Hardy 64-72-66_202

Billy Kennerly 68-67-67_202

Stephen Franken 67-67-68_202

Sangmoon Bae 70-68-65_203

Andrew Novak 70-66-67_203

Wes Roach 68-67-68_203

Taylor Dickson 71-68-65_204

J.T. Griffin 68-69-67_204

Curtis Thompson 69-68-67_204

Austin Smotherman 70-67-67_204

David Lipsky 65-71-68_204

Carl Yuan 64-70-70_204

Max Greyserman 67-67-70_204

Joseph Winslow 69-70-66_205

Chase Johnson 70-68-67_205

Anders Albertson 70-67-68_205

Marcelo Rozo 68-69-68_205

Harrison Endycott 70-66-69_205

Joey Garber 65-64-76_205

Kevin Dougherty 70-69-67_206

Taylor Moore 73-65-68_206

Callum Tarren 66-70-70_206

Jim Knous 69-65-72_206

Zack Sucher 65-69-72_206

Vince India 69-70-68_207

Kyle Reifers 70-69-68_207

Charlie Saxon 69-70-68_207

Jonathan Randolph 70-68-69_207

Brent Grant 70-67-70_207

John Chin 68-69-70_207

Nick Voke 71-65-71_207

Sahith Theegala 69-66-72_207

Evan Harmeling 70-66-71_207

Will Cannon 65-68-74_207

Stuart Macdonald 72-67-69_208

Adam Svensson 76-63-69_208

Kevin Roy 72-67-69_208

Hayden Buckley 68-71-69_208

Robby Ormand 67-71-70_208

Zach Wright 69-69-70_208

Paul Haley II 67-70-71_208

Andy Pope 68-68-72_208

Steve LeBrun 69-67-72_208

Chad Ramey 70-69-70_209

Patrick Fishburn 68-71-70_209

Rico Hoey 71-68-70_209

Jack Maguire 66-72-71_209

Taylor Pendrith 71-67-71_209

Ben Silverman 72-66-71_209

Dylan Wu 70-68-71_209

Fabián Gómez 71-66-72_209

Joshua Creel 69-67-73_209

Tag Ridings 69-67-73_209

Harry Hall 66-66-77_209

Shad Tuten 68-71-71_210

Wade Binfield 66-72-72_210

Michael Johnson 68-71-72_211

Greyson Sigg 68-71-72_211

Jason Millard 70-69-74_213

Lee Hodges 69-69-75_213

Ryan McCormick 67-68-78_213

David Kocher 70-69-77_216

Shawn Stefani 67-69-80_216

Chip McDaniel 69-69-81_219

