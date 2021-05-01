Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At The Ledges
|Huntsville, Al.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,118; Par: 70
|Third Round
Paul Barjon 65-67-64_196
Mito Pereira 69-65-65_199
Brandon Wu 68-65-66_199
Cameron Young 71-66-63_200
Davis Riley 68-66-66_200
Bobby Bai 65-69-67_201
Nick Hardy 64-72-66_202
Billy Kennerly 68-67-67_202
Stephen Franken 67-67-68_202
Sangmoon Bae 70-68-65_203
Andrew Novak 70-66-67_203
Wes Roach 68-67-68_203
Taylor Dickson 71-68-65_204
J.T. Griffin 68-69-67_204
Curtis Thompson 69-68-67_204
Austin Smotherman 70-67-67_204
David Lipsky 65-71-68_204
Carl Yuan 64-70-70_204
Max Greyserman 67-67-70_204
Joseph Winslow 69-70-66_205
Chase Johnson 70-68-67_205
Anders Albertson 70-67-68_205
Marcelo Rozo 68-69-68_205
Harrison Endycott 70-66-69_205
Joey Garber 65-64-76_205
Kevin Dougherty 70-69-67_206
Taylor Moore 73-65-68_206
Callum Tarren 66-70-70_206
Jim Knous 69-65-72_206
Zack Sucher 65-69-72_206
Vince India 69-70-68_207
Kyle Reifers 70-69-68_207
Charlie Saxon 69-70-68_207
Jonathan Randolph 70-68-69_207
Brent Grant 70-67-70_207
John Chin 68-69-70_207
Nick Voke 71-65-71_207
Sahith Theegala 69-66-72_207
Evan Harmeling 70-66-71_207
Will Cannon 65-68-74_207
Stuart Macdonald 72-67-69_208
Adam Svensson 76-63-69_208
Kevin Roy 72-67-69_208
Hayden Buckley 68-71-69_208
Robby Ormand 67-71-70_208
Zach Wright 69-69-70_208
Paul Haley II 67-70-71_208
Andy Pope 68-68-72_208
Steve LeBrun 69-67-72_208
Chad Ramey 70-69-70_209
Patrick Fishburn 68-71-70_209
Rico Hoey 71-68-70_209
Jack Maguire 66-72-71_209
Taylor Pendrith 71-67-71_209
Ben Silverman 72-66-71_209
Dylan Wu 70-68-71_209
Fabián Gómez 71-66-72_209
Joshua Creel 69-67-73_209
Tag Ridings 69-67-73_209
Harry Hall 66-66-77_209
Shad Tuten 68-71-71_210
Wade Binfield 66-72-72_210
Michael Johnson 68-71-72_211
Greyson Sigg 68-71-72_211
Jason Millard 70-69-74_213
Lee Hodges 69-69-75_213
Ryan McCormick 67-68-78_213
David Kocher 70-69-77_216
Shawn Stefani 67-69-80_216
Chip McDaniel 69-69-81_219
