Kacper Przybylko scores in 88th, Union ties Revolution 1-1

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 9:57 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 88th minute and the Philadelphia Union tied the New England Revolution 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (1-2-2) ended a three-game home losing streak.

Teal Bunbury, a substitute in the 68th minute, had a sliding finish of DeJuan Jones’ pass to open the scoring for New England (2-1-2) in the 85th.

Three minutes later, Przybylko tied it on a header in traffic. Przybylko and goalkeeper Matt Turner collided on a challenge before Przybylko headed it into an empty net.

Turner had two saves, including a reaction save of Sergio Santos’ close-range redirection in the 32nd. Philadelphia’s Andre Blake made four saves.

