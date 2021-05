Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Sunday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €2,082,960 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

ROME (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Raul Brancaccio, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

Tommy Paul (4), United States, def. Thiago Monteiro (12), Brazil, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Federico Delbonis (11), Argentina, def. Frances Tiafoe (7), United States, 5-7, 6-4, 4-2, ret.

Cameron Norrie (1), Britain, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (2), Spain, def. Corentin Moutet (8), France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Aljaz Bedene (3), Slovenia, 6-2, 6-1.

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (5), Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-1, 7-5.

David Goffin (12), Belgium, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Polona Hercog (10), Slovenia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Bernarda Pera (8), United States, def. Anastasia Potapova (12), Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Marta Kostyuk (13), Ukraine, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-5, 6-3.

Alize Cornet (4), France, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 7-6.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, 6-2, 7-5.

Christina McHale, United States, def. Patricia Maria Tig (5), Romania, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Tamara Zidansek (16), Slovenia, def. Sloane Stephens (1), United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Ajla Tomljanovic (14), Australia, def. Laura Siegemund (3), Germany, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

