CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Indiana downs Pittsburgh 1-0…

Indiana downs Pittsburgh 1-0 in College Cup semi

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 10:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Herbert Endeley scored in the 79th minute and Indiana advanced to the College Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Friday night.

The third-seeded Hoosiers will face Marshall on Monday. The Thundering Herd beat North Carolina 1-0 earlier Friday in the team’s first appearance in the semifinals.

The Hoosiers last won a national title in 2012. They have eight total championships and have been to the College Cup 21 times — most of any program in the tournament’s history.

Swarmed by defenders, Herbert ripped a shot that sailed past Pitt goalkeeper Nico Campuzano and into the top of the net. It was the sophomore’s fourth goal of the season.

Second-seeded Pittsburgh had outscored its opponents 13-1 in the tournament before facing the Hoosiers. The Panthers have never made it to a College Cup finals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

GAO envisions greater ROI from audits through new cloud infrastructure

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up