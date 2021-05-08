High-A East Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Wilmington (Washington)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Rome (Atlanta)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Greenville (Boston)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Friday’s Games
Hickory 8, Greensboro 4
Asheville 13, Brooklyn 7
Winston-Salem 8, Rome 3
Aberdeen 4, Wilmington 2
Jersey Shore 1, Hudson Valley 0
Bowling Green 8, Greenville 0
Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 3
Rome 3, Winston-Salem 1
Aberdeen 3, Wilmington 0
Brooklyn 16, Asheville 12
Hickory 4, Greensboro 2
Greenville 11, Bowling Green 1
Sunday’s Games
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
