High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|14
|.333
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Asheville (Houston)
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|10
|14
|.417
|4
|Hickory (Texas)
|10
|14
|.317
|4
|Saturday’s Games
Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 1
Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 1
Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 3, game 2
Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 0
Rome 6, Greenville 2,
Bowling Green 12, Asheville 2
Wilmington 5, Greensboro 0
|Sunday’s Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, ppd.
Bowling Green 6, Asheville 2
Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0
Rome 7, Greenville 6
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, ppd.
Greensboro 13, Wilmington 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m
