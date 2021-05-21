High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Rome (Atlanta)
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Greenville (Boston)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Asheville (Houston)
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Hickory (Texas)
|4
|11
|.267
|6
___
|Thursday’s Games
Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 1
Greenville 15, Asheville 6
Rome 2, Bowling Green 1
Greensboro 3, Hickory 2
Jersey Shore 4, Winston-Salem 2
Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 0
|Friday’s Games
Winston-Salem 5, Jersey Shore 4
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.
