High-A East Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Wilmington (Washington)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Greenville (Boston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Hickory (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Rome (Atlanta)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
Hickory 7, Greensboro 5
Brooklyn 8, Asheville 2
Rome 11, Winston-Salem 5
Aberdeen 10, Wilmington 1
Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 2
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. (postponed)
Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 8, Hickory 4
Asheville 6, Brooklyn 1
Rome 8, Winston-Salem 7
Aberdeen 4, Wilmington 2
Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 0
Bowling Green 9, Greenville 2
Thursday’s Games
Bowling Green at Greenville, 5 p.m., 1st game
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 8 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.