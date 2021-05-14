High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 7 3 .700 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 5…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 7 3 .700 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 5 5 .500 2 Wilmington (Washington) 5 5 .500 2 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 5 .444 2½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 7 .300 4 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 7 3 .700 — Rome (Atlanta) 6 4 .600 1 Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 5 5 .500 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 5 5 .500 2 Asheville (Houston) 4 5 .444 2½ Greenville (Boston) 4 6 .400 3 Hickory (Texas) 4 6 .400 3

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, ppd.

Hickory 3, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 1, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 3, Greenville 2

Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 8, Asheville 7

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 7, Rome 3

Rome at Greensboro, 8 p.m. (Game 2)

Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1

Wilmington 5, Jersey Shore 0

Greenville 8, Brooklyn 2

Aberdeen 9, Hudson Valley 5

Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Rome 3

Winston-Salem 8, Hickory 4

Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 4

Greenville 6, Brooklyn 1

Bowling Green 1, Asheville 0

Wilmington 9, Jersey Shore 8

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 4:35 p.m.

