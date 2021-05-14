High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Asheville (Houston)
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Greenville (Boston)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Hickory (Texas)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Wednesday’s Games
Rome at Greensboro, ppd.
Hickory 3, Winston-Salem 1
Wilmington 1, Jersey Shore 0
Brooklyn 3, Greenville 2
Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 3
Bowling Green 8, Asheville 7
|Thursday’s Games
Greensboro 7, Rome 3
Rome at Greensboro, 8 p.m. (Game 2)
Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1
Wilmington 5, Jersey Shore 0
Greenville 8, Brooklyn 2
Aberdeen 9, Hudson Valley 5
Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 5, Rome 3
Winston-Salem 8, Hickory 4
Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 4
Greenville 6, Brooklyn 1
Bowling Green 1, Asheville 0
Wilmington 9, Jersey Shore 8
|Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 4:35 p.m.
