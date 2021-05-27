CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 70% of Md. adults have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot | Restrictions still apply at some summer camps | Manassas schools receive $14 million in relief funds
Florida beats Alabama 7-2, advances to SEC semifinals

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 8:52 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Franco Aleman allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings and sixth-seeded Florida beat No. 10 seed Alabama 7-2 in the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

Aleman (2-4) struck out four and forced 12 groundouts for the Gators (38-19), who advanced to the single-elimination semifinals on Saturday. Florida awaits the winner of Friday’s fourth-round matchup between Alabama and No. 2 seed Tennessee.

Nathan Hickey gave the Gators a 1-0 lead with a home run to center field to lead off the sixth inning. Jacob Young added a solo home run in the seventh and Cory Acton had an RBI double in the seventh and a two-run single in the eighth.

Florida outscored its opponents 24-4 in its first three games of the tournament.

Alabama starter Dylan Smith (1-8) gave up four runs in seven innings. The Crimson Tide (31-23) was 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

