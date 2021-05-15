CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 6:00 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 9 1 375 168
Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 3 244 194
Memphis 5 3 223 259 8 3 341 307
UCF 5 3 350 262 6 4 422 332
SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309
Houston 3 3 200 185 3 5 240 256
Navy 3 4 156 193 3 7 166 303
Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 6 416 337
East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319
Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260
South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

___

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 2 401 236
Clemson 8 1 411 183 10 2 522 242
Miami 7 2 309 246 8 3 374 297
NC State 7 3 327 313 8 4 363 350
North Carolina 7 3 424 303 8 4 500 353
Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312
Pittsburgh 5 5 264 270 6 5 319 270
Virginia Tech 5 5 307 315 5 6 342 353
Virginia 4 5 252 281 5 5 307 296
Wake Forest 3 4 230 239 4 5 324 295
Georgia Tech 3 6 218 319 3 7 239 368
Louisville 3 7 290 272 4 7 325 293
Florida St. 2 6 191 300 3 6 232 324
Duke 1 9 220 400 2 9 273 419
Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 9 3 395 257
Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 9 2 473 239
Oklahoma St. 6 3 279 217 8 3 332 258
Texas 5 3 313 259 7 3 427 285
TCU 5 4 256 232 6 4 308 242
West Virginia 4 4 185 174 6 4 265 205
Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322
Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367
Baylor 2 7 210 263 2 7 210 263
Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 5 0 134 88 5 1 165 122
E. Washington 5 1 244 146 5 2 264 188
N. Arizona 3 2 117 135 3 2 117 135
UC Davis 3 2 166 118 3 2 166 118
Idaho 2 4 140 161 2 4 140 161
Idaho St. 2 4 155 192 2 4 155 192
S. Utah 1 5 159 164 1 5 159 164
Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 107 10
Cal Poly 0 3 58 169 0 3 58 169
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Monmouth (NJ) 3 0 125 53 3 1 140 74
Kennesaw St. 2 1 76 61 4 1 148 91
Charleston Southern 2 2 83 80 2 2 83 80
Gardner-Webb 0 2 26 68 2 2 99 112
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142
Robert Morris 0 2 14 62 0 3 30 98

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 7 1 328 206
Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 2 231 162
Penn St. 4 5 268 249 4 5 268 249
Maryland 2 3 118 160 2 3 118 160
Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207
Rutgers 3 6 240 289 3 6 240 289
Michigan St. 2 5 126 246 2 5 126 246

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 6 1 177 102 7 2 222 143
Iowa 6 2 254 128 6 2 254 128
Wisconsin 3 3 134 94 4 3 176 122
Minnesota 3 4 191 211 3 4 191 211
Nebraska 3 5 185 235 3 5 185 235
Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179
Illinois 2 6 161 279 2 6 161 279

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 3 0 81 33 7 1 269 132
Richmond 3 1 96 68 3 1 96 68
William & Mary 1 2 55 69 1 2 55 69
Elon 0 4 58 120 1 5 104 185
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 4 0 130 44 7 1 206 115
Rhode Island 2 1 78 82 2 1 78 82
Maine 2 2 90 134 2 2 90 134
Villanova 2 2 117 97 2 2 117 97
Albany (NY) 1 3 75 96 1 3 75 96
Stony Brook 1 3 56 89 1 3 56 89
New Hampshire 0 1 20 24 0 1 20 24

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 3 285 130
FAU 4 2 133 110 5 4 170 157
W. Kentucky 4 3 139 149 5 7 228 304
Charlotte 2 2 123 107 2 4 162 195
Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319
FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 3 1 113 80 6 3 256 193
UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 5 339 308
Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 5 267 347
North Texas 3 4 224 276 4 6 344 428
Rice 2 3 117 94 2 3 117 94
Southern Miss. 2 4 149 156 3 7 253 323
UTEP 0 4 109 156 3 5 184 248

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 5 0 259 105 6 1 304 153
Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152
Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80
Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50
Akron 1 5 103 248 1 5 103 248
Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 5 1 202 165 7 1 274 206
Toledo 4 2 210 146 4 2 210 146
W. Michigan 4 2 250 205 4 2 250 205
Cent. Michigan 3 3 188 181 3 3 188 181
E. Michigan 2 4 199 216 2 4 199 216
N. Illinois 0 6 149 232 0 6 149 232

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Southern

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 1 0 31 28 3 1 69 75
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Northern

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware St. 1 1 65 59 2 3 105 120
Howard 0 1 28 37 0 2 38 54
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 5 1 176 95 8 1 271 127
Missouri St. 5 1 121 116 5 5 175 268
North Dakota 4 1 144 103 5 2 209 147
N. Dakota St. 5 2 159 118 7 3 260 190
S. Illinois 3 3 136 170 6 4 271 297
N. Iowa 3 4 137 107 3 4 137 107
Illinois St. 1 3 69 86 1 3 69 86
South Dakota 1 3 71 96 1 3 71 96
W. Illinois 1 5 120 197 1 5 120 197
Youngstown St. 1 6 108 153 1 6 108 153
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Sunday’s Games

Sam Houston St. vs. S. Dakota St. at Frisco, T.X., 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 7 0 216 125 7 1 229 159
Boise St. 5 1 220 139 5 2 237 190
Nevada 6 2 239 183 7 2 277 210
San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 4 197 142
Hawaii 4 4 208 234 5 4 236 248
Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 3 146 90
Fresno St. 3 3 197 180 3 3 197 180
Wyoming 2 4 159 126 2 4 159 126
New Mexico 2 5 167 228 2 5 167 228
Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143
Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211
UNLV 0 6 104 228 0 6 104 228

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 4 1 129 88 4 1 129 88
Sacred Heart 3 1 122 73 3 2 132 92
Bryant 2 2 70 58 2 2 70 58
LIU 2 2 79 109 2 2 79 109
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 3 36 71 0 3 36 71
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 2 7 44 0 2 7 44

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 6 1 205 99 10 3 369 229
Murray St. 5 2 195 164 5 2 195 164
Austin Peay 4 2 178 167 4 5 215 301
SE Missouri 4 3 204 161 4 4 221 181
UT Martin 3 4 175 154 3 4 175 154
Tennessee St. 2 5 129 214 2 5 129 214
Tennessee Tech 2 5 140 186 2 5 140 186
E. Illinois 1 5 120 201 1 5 120 201
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Stanford 4 2 176 190 4 2 176 190
Oregon 3 2 171 140 4 3 219 198
Oregon St. 2 5 202 233 2 5 202 233
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106
Washington St. 1 3 108 154 1 3 108 154

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 1 200 156
Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 2 171 190
Utah 3 2 151 130 3 2 151 130
Arizona St. 2 2 161 93 2 2 161 93
UCLA 3 4 248 215 3 4 248 215
Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 3 0 87 37 3 1 90 68
Fordham 2 1 95 59 2 1 95 59
Colgate 0 2 18 64 0 2 18 64

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 2 1 57 61 2 1 57 61
Bucknell 2 2 71 77 2 2 71 77
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 3 16 46 0 3 16 46

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 4 1 146 119 4 3 183 194
San Diego 4 2 142 105 4 2 142 105
Valparaiso 4 2 112 110 4 2 112 110
Morehead St. 4 2 159 125 4 3 159 177
Presbyterian 4 2 159 132 4 3 183 163
Drake 2 3 91 64 2 3 91 64
Butler 0 6 91 175 0 6 91 175
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 4 47 117 0 4 47 117

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 8 2 412 263 8 4 478 370
Georgia 7 2 299 179 8 2 323 200
Missouri 5 5 267 323 5 5 267 323
Kentucky 4 6 217 264 5 6 240 285
Tennessee 3 7 215 301 3 7 215 301
South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360
Vanderbilt 0 9 133 336 0 9 133 336

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 10 0 495 168 13 0 630 252
Texas A&M 8 1 285 190 9 1 326 217
Auburn 6 4 257 237 6 5 276 272
LSU 5 5 320 349 5 5 320 349
Mississippi 4 5 366 363 5 5 392 383
Mississippi St. 3 7 207 283 4 7 235 309
Arkansas 3 7 257 349 3 7 257 349

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
VMI 6 1 210 143 6 2 234 174
Chattanooga 3 1 97 90 3 2 107 103
ETSU 4 2 126 113 4 2 126 113
Mercer 5 3 217 227 5 6 265 330
Samford 4 3 282 191 4 3 282 191
Furman 3 4 148 143 3 4 148 143
The Citadel 2 6 165 233 2 10 194 360
Wofford 1 4 130 139 1 4 130 139
W. Carolina 1 5 107 203 1 8 147 359

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 6 0 269 105 9 0 352 175
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224
SE Louisiana 4 2 229 200 4 3 277 255
Nicholls 3 3 254 235 4 3 341 238
Incarnate Word 3 3 252 251 3 3 252 251
McNeese St. 2 4 143 165 3 4 183 202
Lamar 2 4 97 250 2 4 97 250
Northwestern St. 1 5 143 181 1 5 143 181
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 2 0 90 57 4 0 161 97
Jackson St. 2 2 147 122 3 3 214 156
Alabama St. 2 2 112 107 2 3 119 121
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 3 41 109 0 3 41 109

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 0 141 99 4 1 174 139
Southern U. 3 1 154 84 4 1 188 98
Prairie View 2 1 68 65 2 1 68 65
Grambling St. 0 4 66 147 0 4 66 147
Texas Southern 0 2 42 71 0 2 42 71

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 8 0 309 145 11 1 446 243
Appalachian St. 6 2 256 154 9 3 406 240
Georgia Southern 4 4 201 210 8 5 354 270
Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 6 4 333 317
Troy 3 4 199 172 5 6 301 283

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 10 1 370 242
South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300
Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409
Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458
Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 11 1 522 184
Liberty 0 0 0 0 10 1 420 226
Army 0 0 0 0 9 3 321 178
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 72
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

___

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 5 3 255 154
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 2 3 157 124

___

