Explosion and fire set off at home of Celtic CEO

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 12:26 PM

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The chief executive of Scottish soccer club Celtic was the target of an apparent firebomb attack at his home on Wednesday.

Celtic said Peter Lawwell and his family were able to leave the house safely after a fire was started at around 1 a.m. local time (0000 GMT).

The club said “an explosion and fire” had caused significant damage to the home at Thorntonhall near Glasgow.

“We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation,” Celtic said.

Lawwell is retiring next month after 18 years in charge of the storied club, whose run of nine straight league titles was ended by Rangers this season.

As a board member of the European Club Association, Lawwell has been closely involved in talks over the past decade on changes to the Champions League.

