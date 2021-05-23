CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
England keeper Pope requires knee surgery, could miss Euros

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 10:35 AM

BURNLEY, England (AP) — England goalkeeper Nick Pope could miss the European Championship because he requires an operation on his injured knee.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said Sunday that Pope will undergo “minor surgery” next week.

“That’s not ideal for him or us and possibly for the England team,” Dyche said.

Pope was likely to be England’s second-choice goalkeeper behind Jordan Pickford at Euro 2020.

England coach Gareth Southgate is scheduled to select his 26-man squad on Tuesday. The team’s first match is against Croatia on June 13.

Pope was absent for Burnley’s final game in the Premier League, at Sheffield United on Sunday, having missed the team’s last two games.

“It’s nothing too serious, we don’t think, but it still needed doing,” Dyche said. “He was trying to get right for this game to give it a test but didn’t quite come through in training so he and we have had to make a judgment call on that.

“It’s mainly down to him and he knows what he’s got to do. He’ll have that (the operation) done this week and hopefully it will settle down for a quick recovery.”

If Pope does miss the Euros, Manchester United’s Dean Henderson will likely be backup to Pickford.

