Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 62 38 18 3 3 82 214 176
Greenville 67 34 19 11 3 82 196 196
Indy 60 32 22 6 0 70 178 175
Orlando 63 32 25 5 1 70 193 202
South Carolina 65 29 22 10 4 72 196 205
Jacksonville 66 33 27 3 3 72 194 197
Wheeling 62 21 34 6 1 49 185 223

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 66 40 18 6 2 88 206 170
Fort Wayne 43 25 14 3 1 54 146 112
Allen 66 39 23 3 1 82 214 188
Utah 66 33 22 5 6 77 192 197
Tulsa 67 28 26 10 3 69 163 187
Rapid City 65 31 30 3 1 66 188 211
Kansas City 66 27 29 8 2 64 184 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Florida 3

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 6, Orlando 3

Wheeling 5, Indy 1

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

